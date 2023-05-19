PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A student is in custody after a high school lockdown in Russell County on May 19, the school district said in a statement.

According to the Russell County School District (RCSD), a threat occurred at the high school this morning that required a soft lockdown.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Department was notified immediately and began investigating the situation.

The student that made the threat was removed from campus and is in custody. There is no imminent danger and everyone is safe, states RCSD.