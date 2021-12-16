Student sent to hospital following altercation at Baker Middle School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A student at Baker Middle School has been injured following an altercation Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, the altercation involved two students. The injured student was taken to the hospital following the incident.

The student’s condition is not available at this time.

There will be heightened security at the school for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as they become available.