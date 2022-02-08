14-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun on Russell County Middle School’s campus

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — One student was taken into custody after bringing a gun onto Russell County Middle School’s campus.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 8, a student reported another student having a handgun.

The 14-year-old was approached by a deputy, finding a loaded .38 special revolver in the student’s possession.

The student is ordered to complete a mental evaluation before seeing a District Court Judge.

At this time there are no ongoing threats to students, teachers, or administration.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Another incident took place today at Lanett High School, one student was taken into custody after bringing two guns on campus. It has not been confirmed that the two are related, or if there is any correlation.