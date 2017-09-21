Students graduate from Georgia Film Academy at CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More students eager to get into the booming film industry graduated from the Georgia Film Academy at Columbus State University on Thursday.

Dozens of aspiring film makers were awarded their certificates in Film Production at the Springer Opera House during the mid-morning ceremony. These students now have the Governor’s Seal of Approval to enter the workforce of Georgia’s film industry.

Within a year, CSU’s film program has placed 40 students on movie sets across the state.

“I just feel like now that I have it I can put it on my resume and people can see that and I can feel like a better person for it” says one of the graduates, Katherine Hart.

The University says it plans to offer a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Film Production.