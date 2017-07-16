Students receive free school supplies at Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA- With school starting in just a few weeks many students depend on school supplies to be successful and organizations from across the city were at the Civic Center to help with the effort.

Books, backpacks, binders, and pencils are just some of the supplies students were able to pick up at the Civic Center Saturday.

Lauren Chambers with Amerigroup says demand is high for school supplies every year.

“What we realize is just from the numbers there is clearly a need in here in the Tri City area, that’s why we do it that’s why it’s grown and we’ve added more partners to come to the table with us so that we all could address the needs of the community together.” Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup

Students also received free health screenings, and they were able to register for the upcoming school year.

The United Way also hosted a Stuff the Bus event at Stars and Strikes Saturday. The goal is to collect school supplies for students in 33 Title I schools across Muscogee County, Harris County, and Russell County, as well as outlying areas. Kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade will benefit from the donations collected.

Teri Parodi with United Way says kindness in action helps students, even those with access to fewer resources than most, succeed in education.

“The kids that are in these Title I schools, so many of them may not have the tools that they need to succeed,” Parodi said. “So we feel, especially those in kindergarten through second grade, we’re establishing a good foundation for them. If they have the tools that they need in school, then they have a much better chance in succeeding and doing better as they progress through the grades.”