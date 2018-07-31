Stuff The Bus sending supplies to schools today

Thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies will head out to over 35 Title I schools today throughout Harris, Muscogee and Russell counties.

In it’s 5th year, stuff the bus has raised more supplies and filled more backpacks than any of the previous four years according to United Way Director of Volunteers, Terri Parodi. Last year, the school supply collection distributed 5,226 backpacks.

Stuff The Bus will unveil this year’s backpack total at 9 a.m. at Char-broil in Columbus. Char-broil is one of the many corporate sponsors for Stuff The Bus.

This year, over 30 local businesses and organizations held collection drives for Stuff The Bus.