LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A non-profit in LaGrange focused on mental health is holding its first event for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month on Sept. 16.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Square in LaGrange.

Tracie Halcrombe, founder of Joy Inside tears, says the event will feature stories of hope from loss survivors, a candle light vigil and a prayer for the community.

Joy Inside Tears began in 2021 after Halcrombe says she lost her son to suicide. The organization intends to provide mental health and suicide prevention resources, support, advocacy, educational training and counseling services through local partnerships.

“It is my hope that no one suffers in silence, and by sharing these stories, we can decrease the stigma and increase awareness,” said Halcrombe. “When I lost my son, I didn’t know where to

turn and I want to make sure that if someone else must go through this experience, they won’t

have to do it alone. I also want to encourage everyone that there is hope in healing and that Joy

Inside Tears is here for support.”

For more information on the organization, visit www.joyinsidetears.com.