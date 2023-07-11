COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Summer and swimming go hand in hand. Before hitting the beach or the local swimming pool, there are a few things to keep in mind.

In Georgia’s summer months, temperatures in the central region of the state can reach as high as the upper 80s and 90s according to the National Weather Service. Despite being in water when swimming, it is still possible to be at risk for dehydration or heat illness, AccuWeather reports.

Cases of heat illness when swimming are rare, according to AccuWeather, however dehydration may be a risk for those working out in the pool.

A 2017 article for Swimming World Magazine, Joseph Buchannan writes, “It is recommended that swimmers drink at least 16 fluid ounces of water two hours prior to working out and to consistently rehydrate during the workout to avoid any fatigue that could come from dehydration.”

The article notes if athletes are lax on hydration, their performance could suffer. It adds both alcohol and caffeine can lend to dehydration and people should be mindful of signs of the condition. These include thirst, headaches, weakness, fatigue and dizziness.

Another concern for pool and ocean swimmers alike is drowning. According to the CDC, there are 4,000 unintentional drownings in the United States every year. Drowning is the top cause of death for children ages one to four, the CDC reports. It is the second leading cause of death for children ages five to 14.

Georgia.gov states between 1999 and 2001, an average of 117 Georgians drowned per year, with over one-third of deaths being people ages 15 to 24.

In order to lessen the risk of drowning, the CDC recommends learning the basics of swimming and water safety. It also advises formal swimming lessons and notes even children who have taken swimming lessons should still be supervised in water.

“You can assign a specific adult to supervise each child when they have access to water,” the CDC states. “Adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading, using the phone, and consuming alcohol or drugs, because drowning happens quickly and quietly.”

Other recommendations from the CDC to decrease risk of drowning include learning CPR, wearing a life jacket, understanding the risk of swimming in less-predictable natural waters and always swimming with another person.

Georgia’s Lake Lanier, three hours from Columbus, has multiple drowning incidents per year. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, in the period between 2014 and 2018, there were 39 drowning deaths at Lake Lanier. According to Lake Lanier’s website, all of the lake’s 20 designated swimming areas are “swim at your own risk,” with no lifeguards on duty.

Those looking to go for a swim may also need to consider the bacteria levels present in the water they will be in. While pools typically regulate bacteria levels with chemicals, Georgians can find out about the bacteria levels for local beaches by viewing the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division Georgia Healthy Beaches webpage.