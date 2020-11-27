Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting on Rainbow Terrace, suspect in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to officials, the shooting happened Wednesday evening around 6:05 p.m. in the area of Rainbow Terrace.

One male victim was found shot to death when sheriffs and first responders arrived on scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The suspect is being held in the Sumter County Jail. Officials say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no other suspects are being sought in the case.

More information is expected to be released at a later date.