Sumter County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Local News

SUMTER COUNTY,Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since early July.

Officials say 30-year-old Rosa Lee Welch, who also goes by the name Rosa Tondee, has been missing since July 6th.

Welch, of Leslie, Georgia, left her home driving a gold Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since. The vehicle’s tag number is Georgia RTD9890.

Anyone who might have information as to the whereabouts of Rosa Lee Welch should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 229-924-4094.

