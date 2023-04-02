COLUMBUS , Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Executive Officer Tom Penner has been at the helm of Columbus-based Char-Broil for less than two months.

Penner joined Char-Broil in 2021 as the executive vice president. He was elevated to CEO in February and will oversee the global operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Penner talked with WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently at the corporate headquarters on Belfast Avenue in North Columbus.

The wide-ranging discussion touches on a new charcoal grill to the issues the company faces with its production in China.