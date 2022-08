COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dragonfly Trails Inc., is a non-profit organization working with the city of Columbus to make the city’s trails a more cohesive network.

The organization’s executive director Becca Zajac sits down with Chuck Williams for this week’s Sunday Conversation.

Zajac talks about Dragonfly’s work on the 11th Street underpass, as well as a new mural on the A.J. McClung YMCA on MLK Jr. Boulevard.