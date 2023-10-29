COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus attorney Teddy Reese was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives last year.

He is a Democrat in House District 140, a seat previously held by Rep. Calvin Smyre, who served in the General Assembly for nearly a half-century before retiring in 2022.

Reese sat down for this week’s Sunday Conversation. He talked about the advice he has received from Smyre and others. He also talked about the upcoming special session to deal with redistricting. That session was called for by Gov. Kemp for late next month. It was made necessary after a federal judge threw out the current map and said that there are not enough minority-majority districts.