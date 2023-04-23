COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Jason Esteves is a Georgia state senator representing District 6 in Fulton County.

But the former chairman of the board of Atlanta Public Schools is a product of the Muscogee County School District, attending South Columbus Elementary, Eddy Middle School, and the Columbus High School magnet program.

He sits down for a Sunday Conversation with WRBL’s Chuck Williams to talk about his Columbus roots, as well as a restaurant he will be bringing to a downtown development.

Esteves is an attorney who earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami and a law degree from Emory University.