Firecrews are at the scene of a fire at the Sunset Lodge in Phenix City.

Flames could be seen engulfing one of the rooms of the hotel Friday evening. The hotel is located in the 1500 block of U.S. 280.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time, but three ambulances were at the scene of the fire. Officials say they have not determined a cause for the fire.

News 3 has a crew on scene and will update the situation as it develops.