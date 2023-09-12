COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods paid a visit to South Columbus Elementary Sep. 12, to present four Muscogee County elementary schools with a literacy leader banner. The literacy leader banner is given to schools that scored in the top percentile on the milestones exam last year.

The banners were awarded to South Columbus Elementary, Dawson Elementary, Britt David Elementary Magnet, and Fox Elementary schools. Superintendent Woods also had a special gift for the fourth graders as well presenting them with U.S. Constitution booklets to use as a study tool.

“Today, we’re celebrating literacy gains and achievement across the state as we look at, you know, supporting our educators throughout. And we just want to recognize the hard work they’ve done today. When we look at the banners, we’re giving out two things. If you achieve 9% or above and the milestones from last year, we want to say just, you know, thank you for the hard work you’ve done,” shared Superintendent Woods.

Superintendent Woods also made a stop at schools in Harris County on Tuesday.