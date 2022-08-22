COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Here is the statement of Superior and State Court Clerk Danielle F. Forté in full.

PRESS STATEMENT

In response to recent matters misrepresented in the media, the Muscogee County Superior

Court Clerk’s Office provides this statement of clarification. On August 17 and August 18,

2022, a media source misrepresented our office’s duties in relation to two (2) probation

revocation cases scheduled on July 28, 2022.

As a general matter, the Clerk’s Office serves as the filing facility for the Muscogee

County State/Superior Courts. Specifically, during probation revocation hearings, a deputy

clerk is present to perform the duties of this office. In addition, as a long-standing courtesy

to courtroom and law enforcement personnel, the deputy clerk notates the judicial final

order on a card for the Sheriff’s jail personnel when an inmate appears in person and a

hearing occurs. Our final step in this process is to file the final order signed by the judge

when submitted to our office. Typically, the probation office submits the final order to our

office for filing and completes the probation revocation process which includes the release

of the inmate, when warranted.

In the matter reported on August 17, 2022, our office followed the proper protocols. We

received a call on August 15, 2022, from an attorney involved in the matter and as a

courtesy, outside of our normal protocols, a deputy clerk notified the jail of the final order

that was received and filed in our office on August 1, 2022.

Regarding the matter reported on August 18, 2022, our office followed the proper process

in that probation revocation case. The probation revocation case involved charges of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. In

this matter, on July 28, 2022, it was announced in court that there was an agreement

between the parties and the probation revocation matter would be handled outside of court.

Our office properly processed the July 28, 2022, probation revocation order, when

submitted to our office on August 9, 2022.

In addition, there was a separate family violence case involving this same defendant. In

open court on July 28, 2022, the Assistant District Attorney dismissed the warrant(s) on

the family violence case. Our office properly processed the dismissal of the warrant in that

separate case.

Contrary to the media report, the warrant dismissal and the probation revocation involved

two (2) separate cases. The dismissal of the warrant in the Family Violence case did not

make “moot” the separate pending probation case for the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Further in that case, we complied with all

of our duties and responsibilities. Our last administrative action was the filing of the

probation revocation order on August 9, 2022, in compliance with our protocols.

Therefore, prompting no further action from our office.

We request a retraction or correction to truthfully and accurately convey the facts

surrounding these matters. The Clerk’s Office continues to work with the legal community

and stakeholders to make sure the Clerk’s Office is operated in an efficient and effective

manner.

Clarification: The two cases against Mr. Bailey were a probation violation that resulted from a May arrest on domestic charges.

As Clerk Forté pointed out, they were two separate cases. The dismissal of the domestic charges did not automatically make the probation violation case moot. But it took away the reason for the probation violation. That probation violation had to be handled as a separate legal matter.

WRBL stands by its reporting.

WRBL reached out to the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, which administers the state’s probation program.

“Upon being made aware of these cases, DCS worked closely with the Clerk’s Office to review our procedures,” said Brian Tukes, director of External Affairs for GCS. “Likewise, we have reviewed each and every case in the judicial circuit to confirm there are no additional individuals under our supervision who could be impacted.”

