Supporters in Columbus come together at “Save the Youth Peace Rally” to end gun violence

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Powerful words are sounding the alarm to saving the youth and putting an end to gun violence.



“Let’s go out and multiply this until thousands of people are walking the streets protesting about the evil that has invaded our city,” says Ed Harbison, Democratic Georgia State Senator.

Enough is a movement bringing awareness to the community’s rate-on the lives lost to gun violence this year. The rally was hosted by Leah Phelps, a mother who doesn’t want her child to be the next victim.

“This is to develop plans and let people know we are here and we’re losing our kids, we’re losing our futures,” said Leah Phelps, #Enough Organizer.

Supporters from the event honor the men and women in the police force for their service and dedication in order to bring peace in the area.

“It takes a village to raise a community. No one person or program, it doesn’t matter if it’s well funded can get the job done,” said Norman Hardman, Outreach Development Coordinator at Faith Worship Center.

This year more than 30 homicides have happened in Columbus and with only one month left before 2020, that number could rise.

“Instead of having another around the talk table, we have to do something, we have to take action. We can’t talk about it anymore, we know about it, so how are we going to solve it?” said Phelps.

If you would like to know more about upcoming events, you can join the Facebook group: Columbus Peace Rally, Save the Youth.