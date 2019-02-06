Supporters of Stacey Abrams gather to watch her response to the State of the Union

Two months after suffering defeat in the Georgia gubernatorial race, folks in Columbus are still standing with Stacey Abrams.

A watch party took place earlier today so they could watch her deliver the rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Supporters of Stacey Abrams in a group called Fair Fight, that she mentioned in her speech, got together tonight at Midtown Jazz and Blues Lounge in Columbus to watch her give the response.

With food and drinks in hand, they watched President Trump’s address and eagerly waited for Abrams.

“We are celebrating the fact that we have a woman from Georgia who is doing the state of the union rebuttal but one we are here for FairFight. Fairfight, fights in a non-partisan way to make sure that every person who casts their vote in Georgia has that vote counted. We’ve had some trouble before but we are here to let all Georgians know that we are fighting for them,” says Patricia Lassiter, a representative for Fairfight.

As President Trump spoke, some paid attention and others waited for Abrams. When she appeared, there was a short burst of applause and cheers and it was sustained throughout her speech.