SURVEY: 20% of Americans won't or may not vote

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The issue of securing next month's election is top of mind for Folks both in Washington and here in Georgia and Alabama.

The department of homeland security hasset up a virtual command center for local officials to report suspicious activity.

In preparation, it participated in a summit this month with secretaries of state.

"All you have to do is to be as prepared as you can possibly be," says Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

A study released this week by the global information technology company - UNISYS - finds nearly

one in five Americans surveyed either won't or may not vote in the midterms because of concerns

about security issues with the nation's voting systems.