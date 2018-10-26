SURVEY: 20% of Americans won't or may not vote
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The issue of securing next month's election is top of mind for Folks both in Washington and here in Georgia and Alabama.
The department of homeland security hasset up a virtual command center for local officials to report suspicious activity.
In preparation, it participated in a summit this month with secretaries of state.
"All you have to do is to be as prepared as you can possibly be," says Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
A study released this week by the global information technology company - UNISYS - finds nearly
one in five Americans surveyed either won't or may not vote in the midterms because of concerns
about security issues with the nation's voting systems.
