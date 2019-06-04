Suspect arrested in Americus shooting



The Americus Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened in late May. According to Police, Malik Brown, 22, is being charged in connection to the shooting.

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, police responded to a shooting at Timber Ridge Apartment complex on Knollwood Drive. According to officials, when they arrived they found the victim, Karri Williams, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police officials say Brown, of Leslie, Georgia, was taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is being charged on two counts, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Fire by a Convicted Felon.