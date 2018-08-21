Suspect arrested in April 6 murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the April 6.

Police say Dover Barlett Coppins was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say they responded to a call in reference to a person being shot on April 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Buena Vista Road.

When the officers arrived, they found 32 ye32-year-old Den Denson dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Police say Coppins was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 9 a.m in Recorder’s Court.