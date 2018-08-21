Suspect arrested in murder of Reggie Pearson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST POINT, GA - West Police have arrested a suspect in the June 13 murder of Reggie Pearson.

Police say they've arrested Trent Murphy around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was arrested in Valley Alabama at the Venue Apartment Complex.

Police say Murphy surrendered himself to law enforcement authorities after they developed information to his location.

The murder of Reggie Pearson is still an ongoing investigation and the West Point Police Department is asking anyone who may have information in regards to this incident or any other criminal activity to contact the West Point Police Department at (706) 645-3525 or (706) 645-3548, and your local law enforcement agency or local “Crime Stoppers” at (706) 812 1000.