‘Eventually, we will find you,’ Suspect arrested in September murder

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — In Muscogee County, the Sheriff’s office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide back in September.

The Sheriff’s office says the suspect was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to Muscogee County.

Reuben Hensley was wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Marjester Thornton, 37, on Sept. 25, 2021.

In a statement after Hensley’s arrest, Sheriff Greg Countryman said “You can run, but you can’t hide. Eventually, we will find you.”

Thornton was found shot to death on Urban Avenue off of Forrest Road.

Hensley is being held in the the DeKalb County Jail, as he awaits extradition.

Anybody with information in this case is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office at 706-225-4285.