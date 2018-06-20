Local News

Suspect in Danbury Drive shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga - A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot a person in Columbus. 

Anthony Porter, 56, is charged with aggravated assault among other charges after police say he shot someone on Danbury Drive Tuesday afternoon. 

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening. 

Porter was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. 

