COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The man Columbus Police believe is responsible for the murder of David Brown at the 700 block of Fort Benning Road on April 10, 2022 has been arrested.

Columbus PD issued a warrant for Donnell Russell on April 19, and apprehended him later on in the day. His preliminary hearing at Muscogee County’s Recorder Court is set for April 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is still encouraged to call Detective Roy Green at (706) 225-4261, or email him at RoyGreen@columbusga.org. The Homicide Line is also available at (706) 225-3161.