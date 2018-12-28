Suspect in Sands Apartment homicide waives preliminary hearing

One of the suspects in this month’s Sands Apartment homicide was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning.

Jaheem Rozier, 18, waived his preliminary court appearance.

Rozier was expected in court today on charges of murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Derrick Scott back on Dec. 9.

Scott was shot at Sands Apartment when five armed men broke into a home he was in.

Two other suspects Dondrell Tells, 21, and Terrell Lee, 24, have also been arrested and charged in Scott’s murder.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for two suspects in connection to this case. Christian Caulton, 18, and Demetrius Pride, 18, remain at large. Police say both of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about these men should call 9-1-1.

There is video is the surveillance footage police released from the night that 34-year-old Derrick Scott was murdered.

It reveals five suspects kicking in the door to the apartment he was in before he was shot and killed.

Investigators say so far, three of those five men are off the streets.