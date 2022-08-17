TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage in the first.

This investigation is on-going. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue keep you updated.