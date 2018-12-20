Suspect pulled from danger by Lee Co. law enforcement after high-speed pursuit crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A dangerous high-speed pursuit ends in a fiery crash in East Alabama and News 3 has exclusive video of the flames.



Wednesday, December 19th, Alabama Troopers tried to pull over 27-year-old Csquorey Garner for speeding and say the Columbus man refused to stop leading to a high-speed pursuit down Highway 280 and other Lee County roads.

The chase lasted a few minutes and ended when Garner lost control, flipped his car and landed in a wooded ditch at Lee Road 457. Troopers and Lee County deputies pulled Garner from the wreckage saving him from being seriously hurt before the Ford Taurus burst into flames.



Fire crews responded to the scene, quickly put the fire out and kept the flames from spreading.

Garner was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility for Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Attempting to Elude and Speeding. Troopers say Garner has several outstanding warrants in Columbus and will be extradited back to Georgia.

Troopers are thankful nobody was injured, including the suspect, during the dangerous pursuit.