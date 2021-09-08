Suspect wanted for Americus homicide captured in Roanoke

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Americus man, Allan Tremain Barthell, was captured Sept. 8, 2021 in Virginia, according to officials.

37-year-old Barthell was wanted for a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Marquis Burney.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, Sumter County was informed Barthell was captured by the United States Marshall’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force in Roanoake, Virginia.

He is being held in detention center waiting to be extradited.

On Jul. 29, police responded to a reported shooting on the 600 block of Winn Street where Brandon Marquis Burney was found with gunshot wounds.

Burney was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.