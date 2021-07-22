‘Suspicious’ inmate death in Columbus prison under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is investigating what it calls a ‘suspicious death’ of an inmate at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus.

Curtis Mincey, 74, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison at 3:01 a.m. Thursday, according to a message from the coroner’s office.

Mincey’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s office in Decatur, Ga. for autopsy.

The coroner’s office said Coroner-elect Buddy Bryan, Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley and prison leadership “have been kept abreast of the situation.

Rutledge State Prison on Manor Road in Columbus is a medium security facility holding adult male felons.