Swamp Fox Distilling Company becomes main attraction for spirit lovers

The Swamp Fox Distilling Company opened its doors last year in October, since then the business has been booming.

“We get a lot of visitors here and as far as on the manufacturing side we are statewide in the state of Georgia, which just launched last week,” said Britt Moon, Owner of Swamp Fox Distillery Company.

More work goes into making these signature drinks than you may think.

“What we want to do is reach the gelatinization point of any particular grain now corn is around 180 degrees so that’s our first temperature, our bourbon mass has a small amount of wheat in it that’s in the 150 to 160 range,” said Moon.

What is interesting about the process is how whiskey gets the color its fans know and love.

“When the spirit is distilled it’s crystal clear so it’s what we call a white dog, it looks like Moonshine. From there we put it into the barrel. American whiskeys have to go in a brand-new charred oak barrel, that is where the additional flavor comes from, but also the color,” said Moon.

As the summer heat quickly approaches, Moon says there’s plenty of entertainment for customers if they wish to stick around.

“We had our first after-hours event, that’s what we call it. We built a courtyard out back, and we are going to start doing events like that on a regular basis at least once a month,” said Moon.

The Swamp Fox Distilling Company is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.