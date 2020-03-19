Synovus bank branches temporarily convert to drive-through

The risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 has prompted Synovus to make some changes.

Officials released a statement today outlining the changes that include temporarily converting all of its bank branches to drive-through. Lobby services can be scheduled by dialing the branch, completing a request on Synovus.com, or by calling Synovus’ Customer Care Center at (888) 796-6887.

The changes go into effect March 20, 2020. Drive-through hours will be expanded. You can find updated hours by visiting Synovus.com

Synovus’ Customer Care Center, full-service ATMs, and My Synovus online and mobile banking channels remain fully operational.

