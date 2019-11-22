Synovus eliminates 40-50 jobs, some of them in Columbus

Columbus-based financial services company Synovus has eliminated between 40 and 50 jobs in a reorganization move.

Most of the job cuts came in Information Technology and operations, a company spokesman said. The cuts impacted Columbus employees as well as others located throughout the company’s five-state footprint.

The number of Columbus-based jobs was not disclosed.

“We continually evaluate deployment of talent and resources, including occasional headcount adjustments to ensure alignment with company strategies and direction,” Synovus spokesman Lee Underwood said in a statement Friday morning.

Synovus employs more than 5,400 people in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina. The number of employees who were terminated represents less than 1 percent of the workforce.