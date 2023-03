TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is looking for a missing man who was last seen in Columbus.

Law enforcement says Roosevelt Pye is a black male in his late seventies. He was driving a silver 2019 Kia Forte with a Georgia tag reading “CQI 7389” when he was last seen on March 26 at 3 p.m.

According to TCSO, Pye has early stages of both dementia and alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call TCSO at (706) 665-8681.