TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – One local school district in the Chattahoochee Valley area will not be immediately returning to in-person learning during this recent COVID surge.

The Talbot County School System has closed its doors for a 3rd time due to an increase in COVID-19 cases following the holidays.

The school system previously shut down in August and September due to COVID-19.

School officials are monitoring the situation and hope to have students back for in-person learning soon.