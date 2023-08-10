UPDATE 3:25 p.m.- WRBL spoke with a witness who shared what she heard during the incident and her reaction to the news about the plane crash.

WRBL also spoke with the Talbot County Emergency Manager who shared additional details about what authorities know so far about the plane crash.

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL has confirmed with authorities one person has died following a plane crash in Talbot County on Thursday.

A WRBL News 3 member on the scene says the plane crash occurred 2 miles near Popular Trace Road. Authorities with the GBI were on scene, as well as the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Right now, there’s no word on any possible passengers or cause of the crash. Authorities have a large area near the crash blocked off.

WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.