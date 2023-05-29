TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced it would hold a program educating youth on how to avoid consequences faced by those who commit crimes and focus on building skills for career readiness.

According to TCSO, Consider the Consequences is a preventative program that “encourages young people to recognize the potential repercussions of their actions.”

The program will also demonstrate how engaging in certain activities, including gang membership, substance abuse, firearms misuse, and defiance of authority, can result in imprisonment or death.

Additionally, TCSO says the program will advocate for responsible behavior and help educate young about developing the skills and resources necessary to reach their life-long goals.

The event is scheduled for June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 188 Jackson Avenue, Talbotton, Georgia.