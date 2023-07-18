TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced it would host its Annual Women Handgun and Self-Defense Fundamentals Course on Aug. 9.

The course lasts an hour and will educate women living in Talbot County about firearm safety, proper stance and grip when using a firearm, sight alignment, and trigger controls.

TCSO says that firearms and ammo will not be provided and that interested women must be at least 21 to participate. The event will be held at the Strong Point Shooting Complex at 959 John Weaver Rd., starting at 5 p.m.