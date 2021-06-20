Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch vehicle involved in deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-65

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in south Alabama on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama includes victims from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Alabama.

In a Facebook post the ranch confirmed one of its vehicles was involved in the crash. The post said the ranch suffered great loss, while asking for prayers and privacy as they try to navigate through the tragic event.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday June 19, just north of Greenville, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

At this time, it is not known how many people were killed and injured in the crash. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond confirmed there were multiple deaths and injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours following the crash.

As ALEA works to investigate the crash, officials are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information, videos, and photos from the incident. Anyone with related materials should submit them to media.relations@alea.gov .