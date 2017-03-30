Tallapoosa County plane crash rescuers share their story

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit has been around since 1974, but Tuesday they had a first: making a rescue from a plane crash.

Just before one 1 p.m., 67-year-old David Lee Currier’s and his wife, 66-year-old Jeanette Currier’s Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed near Slaughter’s Crossing Drive near Dadeville.

Jeanette died at the scene, but David was transported from the scene to a hospital in Columbus where he is in critical condition.

When the aviation unit got the call about the incident, they left their headquarters in Montgomery and made the journey to Tallapoosa County.

“Upon locating the aircraft and surveying the scene, we realized there were two victims on the ground,” Tactical Flight and Rescue Officer David Williams said. “One appeared to be alive, so we called for additional support from this unit for a rescue crew to extract the possible survivor.”

Williams said that Tuesday’s incident stacks up pretty high on the list of responses the team has done. Williams said that the fact that it was a downed aircraft, with no medical personnel on the scene and having to lower two rescuers into the obscure terrain made it an unforgettable rescue.

“It’s very, very rewarding for us here to be able to know that we rescued that victim who otherwise would have been in peril or maybe even perish because of the time delay that it would take in when they locate the victim to be able to get them to awaiting medical personnel,” Williams said.

“I would say ALEA’s Aviation Unit is one of our most valuable assets, and we have a lot of them, but without that aviation unit, it would definitely be a big missing piece within this agency,” Cpl. Jess Thornton of the ALEA said.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff, Jimmy Abbett said that the FAA came to the area Tuesday night, and the NTSB came in Wednesday to do the joint investigation. He added that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.