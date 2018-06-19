Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TALLASSEE, Ala (WRBL) - Tallassee's Chief of Police, Matt Higgins, confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials are calling it a murder-suicide. WAKA reports Mayor Johnny Hammock says a man rammed his car into another car in the parking lot. He then got out and shot and killed two women in the car he rammed in to.

Officials say the shooter shot and killed himself following the shooting of the two women. News 3 is working to learn the names of the people involved.

Stay with News 3 for more details.