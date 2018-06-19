Local News

Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 12:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2018 05:02 PM EDT

TALLASSEE, Ala (WRBL) - Tallassee's Chief of Police, Matt Higgins, confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a  Walmart parking lot.

Officials are calling it a murder-suicide. WAKA reports Mayor Johnny Hammock says a man rammed his car into another car in the parking lot. He then got out and shot and killed two women in the car he rammed in to.

Officials say the shooter shot and killed himself following the shooting of the two women. News 3 is working to learn the names of the people involved. 

