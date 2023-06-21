COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Just days after being crowned Miss Georgia 2023 on the stage at the River Center of Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia, Tara Schiphof is wasting no time preparing for the Miss America stage.

Schiphof’s community service initiative #yesYoucan aims to encourage how people view failure in their lives and to also help them to persevere through their challenges.

Schiphof stopped by the WRBL studio to talk to our News 3 team. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

The new Miss Georgia Teen 2023 is Charlie Key. Congratulations to our newly crowned titleholders.