Taylor Thornton, 10: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Taylor was a 10-year-old fourth grader at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn  

The school released a statement on Monday saying their “hearts were broken” at the news of Taylor’s death in the tornado. 

A GoFundMe page was started to support her family. By Tuesday morning, it had raised more than double the $15,000 goal. 

“Words don’t even come close to imagining the pain they are enduring,” was written on the page. “Taylor was an amazing example of a child of God. She brought so much joy to all that knew her. She was loved dearly and will forever be missed.” 

The GoFundMe page mentioned Taylor’s parents, Ashley and David. 

“Our hearts are mourning with you Ashley and David,” it read. “You raised an amazing daughter that fulfilled her purpose on this earth and it now with her creator. This community loves you both, and baby McCrae so much and will continue to walk through this by your side.” 

