TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Officers at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in locating a missing, possibly endangered teenager.

Shanna Alexandria Moore, 15, went missing from her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and investigators say she may be in Franklin, Georgia with an adult man named Dre.

Moore stands 5’3,” weighing 130 lbs., with brown/red hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post about Moore has been linked below.