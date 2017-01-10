TCSO charges stand-off suspect with attempted murder; deputy recovering after being shot

UPDATE – Troup County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stewart Smith says 28-year-old Matthew Edmondson will be charged with the following:

Criminal Attempt Murder

Aggravated Assault on Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

False Imprisonment

Edmonson is still being treated at a Columbus hospital.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – A Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home Monday night after he was shot early Monday afternoon. Deputy Michael Hockett responded to a mental health call just before noon Monday when he and the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Edmonson, exchanged gunfire.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff says they took Edmonson into custody a little before 6:30 Monday night.

“We were able to talk him out of the residence and he did surrender and he has been shot once in the shoulder,” Sheriff Woodruff said.

Edmonson is accused of shooting and injuring Deputy Hockett. Sheriff Woodruff says Edmonson was shot once in the shoulder during the initial exchange with law enforcement. Multiple law enforcement agencies spent hours trying to get Edmonson to surrender.

“He came out. Walked around in the yard for awhile. Called some friends on the cell phone. One of them actually called me and said that he did not want to turn himself in, but his friends along with these officers were able to convince him that was the right thing to do and tell his side of the story,” Sheriff Woodruff said.

Sheriff Woodruff says Edmonson was not armed when he came outside.

“Before he surrendered, he kept telling his friends and telling the officers that we had no right to be out here. That he was afraid that we were going to take his farm away from him and that he was just trying to protect himself and his family,” he said.

Deputy Hockett has been with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for a few years.

“Real sharp young man. Got a wife. We’re just thankful for him and the sacrifice that these young men and women make everyday,” Sheriff Woodruff said.

Deputy Hockett was released from the hospital Monday evening. Sheriff Woodruff tells News 3 Edmonson’s father called and said his son was having a psychiatric episode and not acting himself.

Edmonson was taken to the hospital for treatment.