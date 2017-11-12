TCSO offering cash reward for missing elderly woman

UPDATE: Troup County Sheriff’s office says, ” Earlier this week we asked the public to be looking for a brown in color Cutlass that may have been seen in the area of Lower Lovelace Rd at or about the time Mrs. Carol Evans went missing.

This morning we identified the car in question and it is no longer considered to be relevant to the case. Our investigators continue to search for Mrs. Evans with the use of K-9 search dogs in the area.”

If you have any information please contact: Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

UPDATE

11/16/17 11:30 p.m. –Troup County Sheriff’s office is now offering a large cash reward for any information regarding the whereabouts of Carol Evans. The Sheriff office says, “We want to stress that we are not labeling this a criminal matter at this time nor have we received information that leads us in that direction however all of our searches in the general area have not turned up any leads.”

WEST POINT, Ga. — Sunday’s search for missing 75-year old Carol Evans ended just after 5:00 Sunday afternoon.

Troup County authorities need your help finding the elderly woman who they say is in her early stages of Alzheimers and dementia.

“We believe it’s a case of Mrs.Evans got disoriented and walked away from her property and was not able to make it back Friday night. It wasn’t very common for her to wonder like she did and when we got the call we used a lot of assets,” said SGT. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith says Evans husband noticed his wife wasn’t inside their Troup County home when he came inside from cutting grass Friday.The home is located on Lower Lovelace Road in West Point.

:”He was out here for about an hour hour and a half when he came back inside the residence and she was gone,” Smith said.

Sunday volunteers were on the ground searching wooded areas for any signs of Evans.

Smith says they haven’t had any luck with finding the 75-year old woman.

“We also utilized several K-9 teams and more aviation assets and we’re back out here today utilizing those ground assets K-9 teams a lot of our trained personnel and also a lot of volunteers have come out to help us and we haven’t had any positive signs of her,” said Smith.

Authorities say the best way for the public to help with the search is by sharing Evans photo.

“We certainly appreciate all the volunteers who have helped us and provided information and all of our staff has been a tremendous coming out here to help Lagrange Police Department has provided help Georgia State Patrol, Georgia DNR,” Smith said.