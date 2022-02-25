TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Shanna Moore was last seen on Feb. 23, 2022. Officials believe she is possibly in the Franklin area.

Investigators said Moore may be in the company of an adult male named “Dre”.

Moore is 5’3″ or 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds. A description of her clothing is not available.

If you have any information on Shanna Moore, call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.