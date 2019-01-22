Teen shot in face on Sunday afternoon

A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after he was shot in the face on Sunday afternoon in the 4900 block of Lisa court.

Sunday around 3 o’clock in the afternoon, three officers responded to a call about a shooting. When they got there, they say they found a 15-year-old black man shot in the face around the cheek area.

They called more officers from the robbery and assault department to help with the investigation. They’re saying that the shooting was accidental.

After hearing about the teenager being shot in the face, Nicole Bessinger, who is a part owner of Shooters of Columbus gave tips on how to be safe when handling your guns.

“It’s a universal problem, most people don’t think about, you should assume any firearm you pick up is loaded unless you checked and verified that it’s not loaded. A lot of people get complacent and just assume “Yeah I put this gun away, unloaded“. A lot of times that’s when accidental shootings happen because it really wasn’t unloaded.”

Three fundamental rules of gun safety which are:

Number 1: is keep your finger off the trigger until you’re actually ready to shoot.

Number 2: you don’t point a firearm, loaded or unloaded at anything you’re not willing to shoot. and

Number 3: don’t load a firearm until you’re ready to use it

One person has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting and charged with reckless conduct with a weapon and possession of a pistol/revolver under the age of 18 years-old.

The condition of the teenager is unknown at this time.

Extra gun safety is in the second video.