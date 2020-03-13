Temporary Postponement of Columbus City Events and Access to some Public Facilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to grow, the city of Columbus is postponing city events and closing access to public facilities in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a State of National Emergency in the coronavirus crisis.
Mayor Skip Henderson announced late Friday that, as a cautionary measure in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations to avoid crowded areas, the Columbus Consolidated Government is taking temporary action.
The Government Center, Public Safety Building, and the City Service Center will remain open and conducting business.
Other city facilities, including the Civic Center, youth baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, golf courses as well some senior centers will close.
“Our primary objective is to do whatever is humanly possible to either slow or end the spread of the virus,” Henderson tells News 3. “Obviously, ending it is not too practical.”
The closures start Monday and will end on April 3.
The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the city’s ability to ensure that these events and facilities do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Early voting will continue at the City Services Center through March 20 and all regular voting precincts will be open on March 24.
The following events and activities at all public facilities are included in the closures and postponements:
- Columbus Civic Center & Ice Rink Upcoming Events:
- Riverdragons Hockey Games March (20, 22, 27) April (3, 4, 5)
- March Madness Concert March 28th (New Date to be Determined)
- Ice Rink (Riverdragons) March 28th
- Ice Rink (Skate w/Dragons) March 29th
- Public Skating
- Ice Skate Club Practices/Events
- Parks and Recreation Activities & Facilities:
- 29th Street Gym
- Boxwood Recreation Center
- Carver Park Recreation
- Fluellen Recreation Center
- Frank Chester Recreation Center
- Northside Recreation Center
- Psalmond Road Recreation Center
- Shirley Winston Recreation Center Senior Centers:
- Edgewood Senior Center Fox Senior Center
- Frank Chester Senior Center
- Gallops Senior Center
- Other Recreation Facilities closed:
- Bull Creek Golf Course
- Britt David Studios
- Columbus Aquatic Center
- Cooper Creek Tennis Center
- Godwin Creek Golf Course
- Haygood Boxing Gym
- Lake Oliver Marina
- Ma Rainey House
- Oxbow Creek Golf Course
- Pop Austin Therapeutic Program
- The following leagues are closed or suspended:
- All Little Leagues
- Adult Sports offered by Columbus Parks and Recreation
- Columbus Youth Soccer
- Cooper Creek Tennis Center
- Columbus Aquatic Center Swim Programs
- Public Meetings:
- Renaming/Dedication Ceremony for C.E. “Red” McDaniel/CSC – Monday, March 16th
- METRA Transit Public Meeting – Tuesday, March 17th
- Theo McGee Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Monday, March 23rd
- Let’s Talk Columbus – March 19