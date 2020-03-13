Temporary Postponement of Columbus City Events and Access to some Public Facilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to grow, the city of Columbus is postponing city events and closing access to public facilities in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a State of National Emergency in the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Skip Henderson announced late Friday that, as a cautionary measure in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations to avoid crowded areas, the Columbus Consolidated Government is taking temporary action.

The Government Center, Public Safety Building, and the City Service Center will remain open and conducting business.

Other city facilities, including the Civic Center, youth baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, golf courses as well some senior centers will close.

“Our primary objective is to do whatever is humanly possible to either slow or end the spread of the virus,” Henderson tells News 3. “Obviously, ending it is not too practical.”

The closures start Monday and will end on April 3.

The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the city’s ability to ensure that these events and facilities do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Early voting will continue at the City Services Center through March 20 and all regular voting precincts will be open on March 24.

The following events and activities at all public facilities are included in the closures and postponements: